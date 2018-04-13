Filed Under:ACM Awards, Entertainment, Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell has done it all in her country music career. She’s toured with Brad Paisley, performed alongside Carrie Underwood and had an album debut at #1. Ell’s new single “Criminal” is one of the hottest songs in country music right now.

Ell recently stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York to discuss her unique music style, touring with Brad Paisley and how she went from Canada to the top of the country music charts.

Watch the 53rd Annual ACM Awards Sunday, April 15th at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch