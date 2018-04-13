Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – A Monarch High School senior accused of raping a homeless woman at his Coconut Creek bus stop in 2016 will be now be allowed bond out of jail.

Gibson Sylvain’s face lit up with a smile when the judge made the ruling. Sylvain, 19, has spent the last five months in jail where he was held on a “no bond” order.

Friday morning, Judge William Haury reversed his November ruling.

“I will reinstate the release conditions from the first appearance,” he told the court.

Last November, the state charged the charge against Sylvain from one count of sexual battery to five counts, all stemming from the same case. At the time his attorney argued the sexual contact was consensual, but the state maintained it was sexual battery.

At Friday’s hearing, Sylvain’s attorney Sean Coccia argued the state’s case is weak and there was no reason to keep him locked up.

“Instead of yelling for help, the victim could not identify the defendant at all, just a black male, that’s it, she’s not giving any vivid description. She didn’t yell for help or anything,” Coccia told the judge.

“To say that a victim didn’t yell so she’s not a victim is ridiculous. Victims react differently to each situation,” countered Assistant State Attorney Alix Buckalew.

Buckalew pointed out that DNA linked Sylvain to the case. The defense went on to argue more about the alleged victim’s reaction.

“She’s right across from a Walmart that’s very busy, open 24/7, and there’s Bru’s room right down the street. She said he did not threaten me or use a deadly weapon or anything, your honor,” said Coccia.

“The testimony came out last time that she was afraid. Although he didn’t say ‘I’m going to kill you’, he said ‘I don’t want to hurt you’. He used violence with his body, his hands, his actions,” Buckelew told the judge.

In the end, Judge Huary sided with the defense and said Sylvain should be allowed out of jail as he awaits trials, but not be allowed to return to school.