PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Broward County Public Schools has announced that they will not allow a gun rights advocate to speak on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Charlie Kirk had tweeted that he’d accepted an invitation from two students to speak on the campus in Parkland. Kirk founded Turning Point, USA, a group that maintains a watchlist of professors it accuses of promoting leftist propaganda.

Late Thursday, Broward schools Cathleen Brennan announced that “non-school sponsored, student-initiated guest speaker assemblies/meetings are not permitted to take place on campus.”

The SunSentinel reports that Kirk was invited by conservative students Kyle Kashuv, who has met with President Trump, and Patrick Petty, whose sister Alaina was killed. Kashuv told the paper they’ll meet off campus if they have to.

