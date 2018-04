Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed overnight in Miami.

When officers arrived at 7801 NW 4th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. they found a man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man’s name or said what may have led up to the shooting.