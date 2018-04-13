Filed Under:Boating Death, Charter Boat, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who was behind the wheel of a charter boat which ran over a customer has been charged.

Mauricio Alvarez, 49, was arrested last week at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as he attempted to board an overseas flight.

He’s now charged with misconduct or neglect of a ship officer that resulted in the death.

Court records say Alvarez was operating a motor yacht called “Miami Vice” with seven passengers on April 1. Officials say the boat stopped in Biscayne Bay, between Miami and Miami Beach, and some of the passengers went swimming. The complaint says Alvarez engaged the engines at some point, and one of the swimmers was hit and killed by the propeller.

The complaint also says Alvarez didn’t have a U.S. captain’s license.

