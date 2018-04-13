Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – It will be a big night for country music as artists return to Las Vegas for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

The stage is set in Sin City as musicians rehearse for Sunday nights ACM awards which will air on CBS.

Sixteen-time ACM award winner Reba McEntire is among the singers competing for Female Vocalist of the Year, she’s also the host of this year’s show.

“I haven’t hosted in a while so it’ll be new, fresh to me until I take that second step then it’ll all flow back together, kind of like riding a bicycle,” she said.

The ceremony will feature a special tribute to the victims and survivors of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last October.

Jason Aldean, who was on stage when a gunman opened fire, is up for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Chris Young is also nominated for Male Vocalist, he was backstage during the shooting.

“I think it’s important to be back here and help the healing through music,” he said.

Another highlight of the show will be Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated performance of her new single “Cry Pretty.” It will mark her first time back on stage since an accident last November. Underwood is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Chris Stapleton has the most nominations for the night, up for eight trophies.