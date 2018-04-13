Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The parents of a newborn baby girl who was taken from them by prominent leaders of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians at the hospital right after her birth are filing a lawsuit.

The lawsuit charges the Miccosukee Tribe officials with false imprisonment, conspiracy and defamation. The tribe officials and Baptist Hospital are both accused of tort of outrage and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Baptist faces additional allegations of negligence in the discharge of their newborn baby, in the release of her medical records and in the failure to mitigate the release of her medical records to the Tribe from the hospital.

Two days after the girl’s March 16 birth, tribal detectives entered Baptist Hospital, which is outside the tribe’s reservation in the Everglades, and took Ingrid Ronan Johnson from her parents, Rebecca Sanders and Justin Johnson. The Miccosukee police were accompanied by Miami-Dade officers and carried a court order. Miami-Dade now says its officers were misled.

The parents spent four days telling police, prosecutors and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs that the tribal order was concocted by the baby’s grandmother, Betty Osceola, to keep Johnson out of the girl’s life. The Miccosukee tribal court had issued an order of protection for the newborn on allegations the father was abusive and granted custody to Osceola.

The baby was reunited with her parents a week later.

However, the mother’s attorney said the one-week old baby missed critical days to initiate breast-feeding.