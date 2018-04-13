By Mike Cugno
Filed Under:Andre Agassi, Franklin Academy Pembroke Pines, Local TV, Mike Cugno

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Tennis champion Andre Agassi paid a visit Friday to the Franklin Academy Pembroke Pines.

a29390e4437e469d9ed9a8d737461320 Tennis Champ Andre Agassi Dedicates Ben Franklin Statue At Local School

Andre Agassi visits Franklin Academy Pembroke Pines on April 13, 2018 (CBS4)

Agassi joined students and staff at a ceremony to celebrate the middle and high school campus and the school’s partnership with the Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund.

As part of the ceremony, Agassi and school leaders unveiled a new statue of Benjamin Franklin prominently displayed in the school’s sports field. The statue was created by award-winning sculptor George Lundeed, a Fulbright-Hayes Scholar who studied at the Academia de Belle Arte in Florence, Italy.

942b776b7b3747fc83f755bdc63ccb90 Tennis Champ Andre Agassi Dedicates Ben Franklin Statue At Local School

Andre Agassi helps dedicate statue of Ben Franklin at Franklin Academy Pembroke Pines on April 13, 2018 (CBS4)

The 125,000-square-foot campus – built from the ground up – is home to Franklin Academy Pembroke Pines middle and high school and features specialty rooms for band and art, computer and science labs, athletic fields, jogging paths, and a state-of-the-art gymnasium with an elevated indoor running track.

The site was developed by the Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund which provides resources and real estate expertise to high-performing charter school operators across the nation.

Franklin Academy Pembroke Pines middle and high school campus is the third Franklin campus developed by Turner-Agassi. Previously, the fund worked alongside Franklin to open schools in Cooper City and Boynton Beach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch