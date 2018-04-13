Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is home to some of the largest cruise ports and boats shows in the world, earning the well-deserved nickname “boating capital of the world.”

Now, with the return of summer like temperatures, more of us will be headed out on the water, for at least some of the weekend. That’s why CBS4 News is really excited to bring you a new series, 4 Outdoor.

CBS4 Chief Meterologist Craig Setzer is our resident boater and kicks off our series with some boating basics.