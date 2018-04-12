Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami/CNN) — A confirmation hearing for CIA Director Mike Pompeo to become the next Secretary of State is underway in Washington, DC.

Pompeo started the hearing by stressing his service in the military and at the CIA to skeptical lawmakers, and emphasizing the unique place the US holds in the world.

“America is uniquely blessed, and with those blessings comes a duty to lead,” Pompeo said. “As I have argued throughout my time in public service, if we do not lead the calls for democracy, prosperity, and human rights around the world, who will? No other nation is equipped with the same blend of power and principle.”

The CIA Director, now seeking to become the 70th US Secretary of State, is facing an uphill battle at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where one Republican and some Democrats are expected to oppose him. Even if Republican leaders take special measures to move his nomination to the broader Senate, the former House lawmaker still faces a tight vote.

Pompeo clearly had those concerns and the voting math in mind as he began what was expected to be a day-long appearance before the committee.

Excerpts of his opening remarks made clear that he will promise to push a hard line on Russia, avoid past mistakes with North Korea, raise the costs for Iran’s “dangerous behavior,” and rebuild the State Department.

President Trump nominated Pompeo to become the country’s top diplomat after firing Rex Tillerson.

The President reportedly developed a friendly relationship with Pompeo during meetings over the first year of his presidency and believes the former Republican congressman shares more of his world view than Tillerson, who oftentimes disagreed with the president.

Pompeo is seen as more of a hardliner than Tillerson on issues including the international nuclear agreement with Iran, which he strongly opposed. But in his testimony, he is expected to try to shed the “hawk” label, arguing that he would prefer “unrelenting diplomacy rather than by sending young men and women to war.”

“Good luck to Mike Pompeo during his Confirmation Hearing today. He will be a great Secretary of State!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

