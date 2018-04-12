Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A chemistry teacher at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were shot and killed, has bonded out of jail following his arrest on a gun charge.

A Broward Sheriff’s report says Sean Simpson, who does have a concealed weapons permit, left a loaded gun in a public restroom at the Deerfield Beach Pier Sunday, where a drunk homeless man picked it up and fired it.

No one was hurt.

Simpson was arrested and charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, a Glock 9 mm.

He told deputies he was only out of the bathroom for five minutes when he realized he left his gun in the stall. He was returning to get it when he heard a gunshot and found Joseph Spataro holding the gun.

Simpson snatched the gun out of his hands before police arrived moments later.

Simpson posted a $250 bond for the misdemeanor charge.

He is not facing any punishment from the Broward School District.

He made his views on arming school personnel known on MSNBC after the mass shooting at the school on February 14.

“But I know that there are some of use who are willing to take the training if it was offered and be another line of defense but it’s a complicated subject and i’m not sure if its the answer,” said Simpson immediately following the shooting.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas students reacted to the news of his arrest Thursday morning.

“If you are going to volunteer, then if anything, you should be extra careful to hold onto a gun. So I suppose instead of having someone volunteer to carry a gun, if this becomes an enforced policy, give it to a teacher with a track record of not forgetting things,” said Senior Daniel Snell.

Spataro was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon in public and trespassing. He still remains in jail on $500 bond.

On Tuesday, the Broward School Board declined to participate in the Guardian Act, which provides state money to train and arm school personnel.