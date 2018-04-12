Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader has filed a complaint naming the team the NFL, claiming she was discriminated against because of her religion and gender.

In the complaint to the Florida Commission on Human Relations, Kristan Ware says she was “subjected to a hostile work environment for her expressions of faith in Christianity,” according to the New York Times.

Ware was a cheerleader for the team for three seasons ending in the spring of 2017.

In the complaint, Ware states she was held to different standard than players who often cite their faith publicly.

Shortly before the start of her third season with the team, Ware posted a picture of her being baptized on social media. She claims after doing so she was “a target of discipline, ridicule, harassment and abuse” from the team’s cheerleading director, Dorie Grogan, and other coaches and representatives of the squad.

As a Christian, Ware said she opted to wait until marriage to have sex. She said some of her coaches mocked her for being a virgin.

During a rehearsal for a bikini fashion show in 2016, Ware claims she was dressed with angel wings as poke at her virginity. She added that she was physically grabbed and verbally harangued by Grogan as she exited the runway.

The Dolphins said action was taken after Ware complained to Human Relations.

“In 2016, we were made aware of an incident with our cheerleaders that fell short of our standards and expectations. We immediately addressed the issue and reprimanded the supervisor who subsequently apologized to the entire team,” according to a team source.

“We are seriously committed to providing a positive work environment for everyone associated with the organization. We hold every member of our organization to the same standards and do not discriminate as it relates to gender, race and religious beliefs,” according to a statement from the team.

Ware is demanding arbitration from the Florida commission, and she also requested a hearing with N.F.L. Commissioner Roger Goodell. She wants teams to change their policies so that players and cheerleaders are treated equally and takes steps to ensure they both are free to maintain and express their religious beliefs.