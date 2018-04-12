Filed Under:Fisher Island, Local TV, Miami, Richest Zip Codes

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/Patch.com) – Fisher Island has been ranked as the richest community in the country.

Bloomberg recently evaluated IRS data to come up with the nation’s priciest ZIP codes. Florida had three ZIP codes in the top 15.

The average income on Fisher Island (ZIP code 33109) was $2.5 million in 2015, according to a Bloomberg analysis of 2015 Internal Revenue Service data.

Bloomberg reported that was $1 million more than the second-place ZIP code in Silicon Valley, also known as the City of Atherton on the San Francisco Peninsula.

