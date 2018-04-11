Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will return to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for another round of testimony.

On Tuesday, he apologized for failing to protect the privacy of millions of users during a Senate committee hearing.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry,” he said.

Zuckerberg faced dozens of pointed questions and comments from lawmakers in Washington.

“I say this gently. Your user agreements sucks,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA.

The 33-year-old agreed the social media giant could do a better job protecting user data. Lawmakers were particularly concerned about the harvesting of information in 2015 by a third party app posing as a personality quiz.

The data was sold to Cambridge Analytica — a political consulting firm that worked for the Trump campaign.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night,” asked Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL.

“Um, no,” he replied.

“If you messaged anyone this week, would you share with us the names of the people you messaged,” asked Durbin.

“Senator, no, I would probably not choose to do that publicly here,” said Zuckerberg.

“I think that may be what this is all about. Your right to privacy,” said the senator.

Zuckerberg also confirmed that some Facebook employees were interviewed as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Apparently, investors liked what they heard. Facebook’s stock soared yesterday, driving Zuckerberg’s net worth up nearly 3 billion dollars.