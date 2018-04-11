Filed Under:Local TV, Orlando, Universal Studios

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – If you were planning a quick trip to Universal Orlando Resort before the kids got out of school for the summer and the parks got packed, here’s some good news.

For a limited time only, Universal is giving Florida residents a special ticket offer to experience both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for less than $42 per day plus tax.

Want to make it two quick trips instead of four straight days? That’s okay, the tickets can be used anytime from now until June 28, 2018.

Oh, to make things even better, there are no blackout dates. This deal is only good until April 30.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

