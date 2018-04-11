Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School has been arrested.

Chemistry teacher Sean Simpson left his gun in the bathroom of the Deerfield Beach Pier and someone found it and fired off a shot.

According to an arrest report, Simpson told a deputy he forgot to pick the gun back up after finishing in the restroom.

When he heard the shot he ran back and wrestled it away from the man who had taken it.

According to the CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, after the shooting in Parkland, Simpson had said he would be willing to carry a gun on campus if it were allowed.

He’s charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.