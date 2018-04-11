Filed Under:Deerfield Beach Pier, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Sean Simpson, teacher Arrested

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School has been arrested.

Chemistry teacher Sean Simpson left his gun in the bathroom of the Deerfield Beach Pier and someone found it and fired off a shot.

According to an arrest report, Simpson told a deputy he forgot to pick the gun back up after finishing in the restroom.

When he heard the shot he ran back and wrestled it away from the man who had taken it.

According to the CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, after the shooting in Parkland, Simpson had said he would be willing to carry a gun on campus if it were allowed.

He’s charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch