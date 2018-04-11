Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the case of a baby boy that went missing on Sunday night.

10-month-old Noah Florvil was located safe and sound on Monday several hours after an AMBER alert was issued, but the search for a suspect continued.

Noah was taken from his mother’s home in Liberty City while she slept, and police immediately began looking for a woman known as ‘Bella’ who had been staying with Noah’s mother.

“My daughter say she was sleeping when she woke up, the baby, her phone and Bella was gone,” Neteisha Starling, the boy’s grandmother, said on Monday.

Police eventually located Bella at the Palacio Inn Motel located at 845 East Okeechobee Road.

According to an arrest report, police detectives made contact with Bella at the motel; she was carrying Noah at the time.

When detectives asked her name, she said it was Tiffany. When asked the baby’s name she said it was Jordan.

Also found with Bella was the cell phone belonging to Noah’s mother, though the SIM card had been removed.

It turns out that Bella is not that far removed from being a child herself. She celebrated her 15th birthday at the end of March.

After being read her rights, Bella claimed that an “unknown female” brought her the baby early Sunday morning to watch over.

She has been charged with kidnapping, grand theft and giving false information to law enforcement.