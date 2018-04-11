Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT. LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have confirmed a body found in Fort Lauderdale is Cherie Lynn Solomon Shields, who had been missing for two weeks.

Her body was discovered April 10 at 1111 SW 28th Street.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

When CBS4 News interviewed her husband on April 3, he said Cherie was in recovery for a recent drug overdose and was on medication. He explained that she ran out after acting strangely, possibly because of the medication or a lack of it.

“It said that she might suffer from an altered mental state, to look out for symptoms of confusion and lack of motor skills and what not. I did see some of those things,” he said.

Cherie was last seen at the Walgreens on State Road 84 at SW 4th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale trying to fill her prescription. Shields has no idea what happened to her after that.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is encouraged to contact Sergeant S. Novak at 954-828-5556, Detective M. Breen at 954-828-5708 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).