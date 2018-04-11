Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day of action on Wednesday as Liberty City residents take to the streets in two separate marches demanding change.

This comes after a weekend shooting that claimed the lives of two men and injured two others.

Joining residents were members of the City of Miami Police Department, which has stepped up patrols in the area since Sunday’s shooting.

Chopper 4 was over the scene as a crowd marched from Brickell to the Stephen P Clark building in Downtown Miami, where demonstrators held signs and wore t-shirts asking for change.

The crowd demanded to talk with county leaders and Miami-Dade Commissioner Xavier Suarez spoke with the crowd.

“You want to address the county commission, we’ll set that up,” Suarez told them. “Any of these folks who are here from my staff can do that.”

Students at Northwestern Senior High also took action, gathering on schools grounds in the track and field area.

On Tuesday, students walked out of class and off campus shortly before noon to protest gun violence.

The students are angry and upset about the continuing gun violence in their neighborhood which took two more lives Sunday, including 17-year-old Northwestern Senior High student Kimson Green and former student Ricky Dixon, 18.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted out “Listening to the voice of those whose pain, frustration, and message must be acknowledged and respected. Remarkable, brilliant, and eloquent, young men and women at Miami Northwestern Senior High.”