FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An indigency hearing for confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High gunman Nikolas Cruz will be held Wednesday afternoon.

Cruz has been represented at taxpayer expense since the shooting on February 14th in which 17 people were killed. At a previous hearing, it was stated that Cruz was in a position to receive $37,000 from his late mother’s assets. He also has a claim to at least a portion of 24 shares of Microsoft stock purchased in 2003.

Wednesday’s hearing will determine if Cruz can continue with a court-appointed attorney or if he must hire one on his own. His lawyers have stressed that even if he was able to hire an attorney, it may be impossible to find one that would take the case with no guarantee of future payments.

Cruz has been indicted on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Cruz’s attorneys say his client is willing to plead guilty if the death penalty is taken off the table.

State Attorney Michael J. Satz has said in the past that this “certainly is the type of case the death penalty was designed for” and have not said if prosecutors are considering such a deal.