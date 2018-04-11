Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Four men have been charged in an attack on a gay couple on Miami Beach.

The men, identified as Juan Lopez, Luis Alonso, Adonis Diaz and Pablo Reinaldo Romo, were placed in handcuffs and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after turning themselves in through their attorney.

The attack happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near the restrooms at 6th Street and Ocean Drive. Rene and Dmitry said they were attacked after leaving a Gay Pride event.

“We were coming out of the bathroom and they started hitting on us, punching us, and kicking us when we were on the floor. They had no reason to, basically killing us,” said Rene.

“They were calling us faggots,” said Dmitry. “They were Spanish speaking and they called us faggots and there was fighting and I know this was gay pride.”

Rene said he still doesn’t know what happened to provoke the four men into attacking them.

Police released surveillance video of the attack that shows the men hitting Rene and Dmitry, who attempted run away.

A man who saw Rene and Dmitry being chased tried to help. He was hit and knocked to the ground by the suspects.

“I thought I was doing the right thing. I was trying. I didn’t do enough,” said Helmut Muller. “It’s a disrespect for the whole community. We were celebrating love and equality and I guess it’s not there yet. We still need to work on it.”

Rene and Dmitry said they’ve received a lot of support, even from people they don’t even know, which they find heartening.

When asked if they felt happy that the men were behind bars, their response was a surprising one.

“No, this kind of thing doesn’t make me happy,” Rene said. “We were happy before the fight. I don’t know how I feel partially because I’m thinking of their families.”

For now, the four men are each being charged with three counts of aggravated battery. The State Attorney’s Office will now decide if the “Hate Crime” enhancement will be added to their charges. If it is, there would be enhanced penalties.