MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the NFL Draft right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about football season again.

On Wednesday the Miami Dolphins released their 2018 preseason schedule.

The Dolphins will kick off the 2018 preseason at home against cross-state rival Tampa Bay.

It is the first time Miami has met Tampa Bay in the preseason since 2015, after playing the Buccaneers in the preseason every year from 2000-15.

Week 1 of the preseason runs between August 9-13.

The Dolphins will also host Baltimore in Week 3 (Aug. 23-26) of the preseason and have trips scheduled to Carolina in Week 2 (Aug. 16-20) and Atlanta in Week 4 (Aug. 30-31).

WFOR-TV CBS4 will once again be the preseason television home of Dolphins football and the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.