By Suzy Fielders

The Kentucky Derby is almost here! After you decide which horses to cheer on (or maybe even bet on!), it’s time to figure out where to enjoy the race. Miami might be miles away from Kentucky, but it has no shortage of great places to enjoy the race still. Below are the top five picks for places to watch the Kentucky Derby. From a laid-back neighborhood bar, to a typical sports bar, and even a casino bar, there is something that every Kentucky Derby fan will love.

Shuckers Bar & Grill

1819 79th Street Causeway

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 866-1570

www.shuckersbarandgrill.com

Not only do they showcase the best sports & races, including the Kentucky Derby, but they have an amazing view as a backdrop. It’s located between Miami and Miami Beach and offers plenty stunning views of Biscayne Bay. They boast an extensive drink list from specialty drinks, to beers and even several wine options. Among the locals they are known for their wings, but have many other tasty options from ribs to steak and of course seafood.

Ted’s Hideaway

124 2nd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 532-9869

This neighborhood bar is the perfect place to watch the Kentucky Derby in a relaxed and laid back environment. For those who win some bets and want to make a night of it, then this will be the place to be as they are open until 5 a.m.! They serve a variety of drink and food options to satisfy all tastes. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates and specials.

Barracuda Bar & Grill

3035 Fuller St.

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 918-9013

Kentucy Derby fans who are beer lovers will want to watch the race here! They have a huge selection of beer on draft, from domestic to international options there is something every beer fan will enjoy. Their extensive menu of appetizers, wings, sandwiches and more is sure to wet every appetite. Not to mention those who are joining their horse race friends but not huge fans will be able to enjoy the many bar games they have available. Follow them on Facebook to see their complete beer and food menus.

Calder Casino & Race Course

21001 N.W. 27th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

(305) 625-1311

While many might think a sports bar is the best place to catch the race, another option is a casino & their bars. There’s no better place to watch Kentucky Derby, than Calder Casino & Race Course. Why is that? The company that owns it just so happens to be Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), who started and continued the Kentucky Derby itself! Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more information and the latest news.

Batch Gastro Pub: Miami

30 S.W. 12th Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 808-5555

Beer is often thought of going hand and hand with football, but not always with horse races. So if you and your horse racing crew would like something different be sure to head over to Batch Gastro Pub where they have not only beer on tap but cocktails on tap too! They have plenty of small plates, pub food and main courses to keep everyone happy and full as well. There is also a location in nearby Delray.

