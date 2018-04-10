Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to apologize once again for the social media giant’s mishandling of personal data of tens of millions of users when he appears before a congressional committee on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg arrived in Washington and met with lawmakers on Monday, apologizing before the hearings even began.

“My biggest worry in all this is that Facebook doesn’t have the answers,” said Senator John Kennedy, R-LA.

Zuckerberg will be the sole witness during two days of testimony. You can watch his testimony live on CBSMiami.com or on our Facebook page .

Lawmakers want to know how outside companies managed to harvest data from 87 million unsuspecting Facebook users in 2015. The political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of using the information to try to influence the outcome of the 2016’s presidential election.

Zuckerberg is expected to defend against calls to regulate internet-based companies.

“The business model of Facebook, which is to monetize and share information without full knowledge and consent from users, has to be abandoned,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-CT.

On Monday, Facebook began alerting people who had their data accessed two and half years after the incursion.

Zuckerberg has announced that Facebook is creating an independent election research commission to look at the effects of social media on democracy.

During Tuesday’s hearing, 44 senators will each have four minutes to question the embattled face of Facebook. The 33-year-old billionaire is expected to forgo his signature casual look and don a suit and tie during the two days of hearings.