FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Members of the Broward County School Board are getting an earful.

Students and parents who are still concerned about school safety are getting the opportunity to have their voices heard.

This coming even after Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie announced new safety measures at school’s across the county.

There was a turnout of Stoneman Douglas parents who were mainly concerned about school district programs.

Several programs including the PROMISE Program and Behavior Intervention Program came under criticism.

Critics said information gained was not shared with officials and the programs failed Stoneman Douglas shooter Nicholas Cruz, and likely others.

“This Promise Program has not been allocated as it should have been,” said Donald Eckler.

Broward School District Officials say that Cruz was never in the PROMISE Program as many parents have claimed.

Runcie told those in the audience that there was much misinformation circulating about the PROMISE program.

He said the district has no plans to drop the program, which he says has had successes.

School safety will be on the agenda at another meeting next Wednesday night at Plantation High School from 6:30 to 8:30, with everything on the table.