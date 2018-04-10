Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – The daughter of a former Russian double agent who was poisoned in England last month has recovered.

For Yulia Skripal it has been a life-changing five weeks. Visiting from her home in Russia, attacked by a nerve agent in Salisbury, and left unconscious in the hospital.

On Tuesday, after encouraging reports about her being able to talk, came the news that many never expected would happen.

“We have now discharged Yulia from Salisbury District Hospital,” said the hospital’s medical director Dr. Christine Blanshard.

It was a little more than a month ago on March 4th that Yulia and her father Sergei left his home in Salisbury. His front door would later be found to have the biggest concentration of nerve agent on it.

Some three hours later, the two of them were found convulsing on a bench in Salisbury city center. When nerve agent was implicated, Russia was put front and center as a suspect. The Russians have denied any involvement in the Skripal case, calling it a fake story.

In a puzzling tweet, Russia’s embassy in London posted this, “We congratulate Yulia Skripal on her recovery – yet we need urgent proof that what is being done to her is done on her own free will.”

Embassy officials have already said they’d like to talk to her as she’s a Russian citizen. Since it’s not clear where she’s been taken, it’s unlikely they’ll get immediate access.

Her father Sergei is also expected to leave the hospital in due course – and it’s likely he’ll also be taken to a secure location to continue his recovery and for both of them to make long-term plans for their future.