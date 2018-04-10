Filed Under:Good News, Jerry LaChance, Local TV, Project Hero, Rielle Creighton

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — It’s an inspired mission. “I’m doing it for the vets,” said Jerry LaChance.

LaChance, a Vietnam veteran and retired firefighter with a plan to ride thousands of miles in the name of heroes.

Project Hero is a non-profit organization that helps first responders affected by injuries ranging from PTSD to traumatic brain injury, often those who’ve lost limbs.

“Tries to get the vets back on their feet again, they get them up and they get them moving, it’s a psychological thing and they do it through bikes,” said LaChance.

LaChance has done it before, 18 months ago he set off from Canada for a ride to Key West, raising $25,000, this time the journey begins in Miami.

This is a ride of a lifetime that almost didn’t happen, when LaChance’s bike broke during shipment but thanks to firefighters and their donations, he’s back on two wheels.

“Now I’ll be able to do 3,000 miles on a brand new bike,” said LaChance.

LaChance will be staying in 40 firehouses along the way from Key West to Canada.

The veterans he’s riding for are his motivation to keep going.

“I’m only 70-years-old I figured I had one more good ride in me.”

If you’d like to help head to ProjectHero.Org and click on “Jerry’s Ride.”

