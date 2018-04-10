Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A vacation in Cancun almost ended in disaster for a couple from Malibu.

“I’m very lucky to be sitting here where I am today because last night we didn’t know if we’d have a daughter today,” said Jeremy Stewart.

Stewart and his newborn are now in Miami, getting the care his daughter Poppy needs. But Stewart’s wife Maggie and their 3-year-old daughter are still in Mexico where Poppy came into the world unexpectedly and prematurely on Friday.

“There were insurmountable odds that me and my wife were battling,” he said.

It all started during the Stewarts family vacation to Cancun. Their doctor had cleared Maggie to travel, but after having medical complications, she had to have an emergency C-section at only 26 weeks of pregnancy to save the life and her and her baby.

Poppy weighed only 1 pound 6 ounces and needed to be treated for a systematic infection.

“It was an urgent issue, an urgent emergency, and we had to really fight to get out of Cancun,” said Stewart.

Stewart said they had problems with their insurance company, Kaiser Permanente. He said they didn’t get them the air transports they needed and refused to cover the medical care while they were out of the country.

“That made it very difficult and very tense. Our anxiety was at an all-time high trying to get this thing to come through,” he said.

So the Stewarts maxed out their credit cards and borrowed money from friends to get a plane to take Poppy and Jeremy to the U.S. They’re in Miami now. Maggie and their other daughter are expected to join them on Friday.