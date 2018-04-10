Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two Miami Beach men who were attacked after leaving a Gay Pride event over the weekend are grateful for all the support they’ve received from the community.

The attacked happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near the restrooms at 5th Street and Ocean Drive.

“We were coming out of the bathroom and they started hitting on us, punching us, and kicking us when we were on the floor. They had no reason to, basically killing us,” said Rene.

“They were calling us faggots,” said Dimitri.

Rene said he still doesn’t know what happened to provoke the four men into attacking them.

“I feel kinda like stressed, like overwhelmed, like, I don’t know, I’ve been thinking about it over and over again, yet I don’t get any conclusion,” he said.

Police released surveillance video of the attack that shows the men hitting Rene and Dimitri who attempted run away.

A man, who saw Rene and Dimitri, being chased tried to help. He was hit and knocked to the ground by the men. Dimitri said what was so disturbing was that the attack happened right out in the open.

“I’m very scared because of the environment in which it happened, there was a lot of people and luckily there was a gentleman who wanted to help us and he got injured as well by these people,” said Dimitri.

“It’s a disrespect for the whole community. We were celebrating love and equality and I guess it’s not there yet,” he added. “We still need to work on it.”

Rene and Dimitri said they’ve received a lot of support, even from people they don’t even know, which they find heartening.

“We feel that we are not alone, that’s for sure and we want to thank everyone for that,” said Dimitri.

Authorities have not said whether this is being investigated as a potential hate crime.