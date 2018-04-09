Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for four male subjects in connection to an attack on Miami Beach.

According to a police report, three of the four subjects approached two men standing near the restrooms on the 500 block of Ocean Drive at approximately 7:40 p.m. and began to hit them repeatedly.

One of the subjects yelled an anti-gay slur at one of the victims before hitting him.

The two victims began to run away, only to be chased by the subjects, per the report.

Police released surveillance video of the attack that shows the subjects approach the victims and begin hitting them before they ran away.

A third victim saw the two men being chased and tried to help, but he was hit and knocked to the ground by the subject who yelled the slur at the first victim, per the report.

This caused the third victim to suffer a laceration to the back of his head.

Per the report, there was a pool of blood on the ground where the victim was knocked down.

The subjects then walked east towards the beach and fled south on the beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported the third victim to Mount Saini Hospital.

The two original victims are members of the LGBT community and were attending the Miami Beach Gay Pride Festival, according to police.

Authorities have not said whether this is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

A photo was also released by authorities of the four subjects they are actively searching for.