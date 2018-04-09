Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) – Nuremberg prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz is the keynote speaker Monday at the Days of Remembrance event at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

The United States Congress established the Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. Each year, during the Days of Remembrance, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum leads the nation in honoring the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution. Ferencz, the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, will deliver the keynote remarks on the occasion of the Museum’s 25th Anniversary.

He successfully prosecuted one of the world’s first convictions of crime against humanity of Nazi perpetrators at the Nuremberg trials.

Ferencz graduated from Harvard Law School then enlisted as a private in the Army before fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

Following World War II, he was recruited by General Telford Taylor, in charge of the Nuremberg trials, to direct a team of researchers in Berlin to investigate top secret documents in the German foreign ministry.

In 2016, Ferencz invested in the future of genocide prevention with the creation of the Ferencz International Justice Initiative at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide.

The week-long Days of Remembrance was first held in 1979 and then later established by Congress as the nation’s commemoration of the Holocaust. This year’s Days of Remembrance will be observed from Sunday, April 8 through Sunday April 15.