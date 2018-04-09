Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department is searching for a missing baby.

An AMBER alert has been issued 10-month-old Noah Florvil, a black male weighing 30 pounds and 2-foot 6-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Noah was last seen at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday with a heavy set white, hispanic female called “Bella” in the area of the 6600 block of Northwest 12th Avenue in Miami.

Police say “Bella” has blonde hair with a green streak in the front and was last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, purple jacket and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.

Noah was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.