Filed Under:Amber Alert, City of Miami Police, Local TV, Missing Baby, Missing Child, Noah Florvil

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department is searching for a missing baby.

missing baby edit Miami Police Searching For Missing 10 Month Old Baby

10-month-old Noah Florvil. (Source: Miami Police)

An AMBER alert has been issued 10-month-old Noah Florvil, a black male weighing 30 pounds and 2-foot 6-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Noah was last seen at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday with a heavy set white, hispanic female called “Bella” in the area of the 6600 block of Northwest 12th Avenue in Miami.

Police say “Bella” has blonde hair with a green streak in the front and was last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, purple jacket and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.

Noah was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch