TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/CNN) — It was perhaps the worst kept secret in Tallahassee and Monday morning Governor Rick Scott made it official when he announced that he’s running for the U.S. Senate.

The Republican governor’s run sets up a serious challenge to the state’s incumbent Democrat, Bill Nelson

Scott has served in the governor’s mansion since 2011 and has long been courted to join the Senate race.

Asked if he considers himself a “Donald Trump Republican,” Scott told Politico: “I consider myself Rick Scott. I don’t consider myself any type of anything.”

Scott’s chief of staff, Jackie Schutz Zeckman, announced her resignation last month, potentially positioning her for a role on a Senate campaign.

The state’s Democratic party issued a response after Scott made his announcement. It read in part:

“For eight years, Rick Scott has put himself and his political interests above the people he serves, and in the Senate he would do the same thing. Here’s his record: lost jobs, low wages and an economy that works for himself and his political donors, not to mention higher healthcare bills, a broken public education system and scandal after scandal. There is no limit to Rick Scott’s dishonesty and Floridians don’t trust him to look out for them in the Senate.”

Scott is the last major Republican recruiting target on a 2018 Senate landscape that features Democrats defending seats in 10 states that Trump won in 2016. He’s been viewed as the only Republican with a chance of seriously challenging Nelson.

Scott previously won two close races for governor. He’s also shown he is willing to spend tens of millions of dollars his own money on campaigns — a trait that is especially important in Florida, a large and expensive state for television advertising.

