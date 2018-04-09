Filed Under:Cocaine Cowboys, Drugs, Local TV, Mickey Munday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — A smuggler who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami’s “cocaine cowboys” era in the 1980s is facing prison after applying his expertise to stolen cars.

Seventy-two-year-old Mickey Munday was convicted of mail fraud charges in January.

He could get a lengthy sentence on Monday but his lawyers are asking for two years behind bars.

Prosecutors say Munday was part of a stolen car ring that obtained the automobiles through false paperwork. They say he transported and hid the stolen vehicles, similar to his smuggling work for Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel and the Cali cartel.

Munday has bragged about his drug smuggling days in interviews and starred in the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys.” He served nine years in prison during the 1990s.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch