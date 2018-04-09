Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – That’s just the way they roll.

Monday morning dozens of law enforcement officers and supporters kicked off a five-day charity bicycle ride that raises funds to benefit and financially support families of Florida law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer took part in the first day of the Florida Tour De Force which kicked off in North Miami Beach.

Among the officers that will be honored during this year’s ride is the late Deputy Michael David Ryan of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agent Rickey O’Donald with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This year’s ride, which will cover 275 miles over the five days, and conclude in Orlando.