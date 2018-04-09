Filed Under:Charity Bike Ride, Craig Setzer, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – That’s just the way they roll.

Monday morning dozens of law enforcement officers and supporters kicked off a five-day charity bicycle ride that raises funds to benefit and financially support families of Florida law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer took part in the first day of the Florida Tour De Force which kicked off in North Miami Beach.

Among the officers that will be honored during this year’s ride is the late Deputy Michael David Ryan of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agent Rickey O’Donald with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This year’s ride, which will cover 275 miles over the five days, and conclude in Orlando.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch