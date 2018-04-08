Filed Under:Brightline, Delray Beach, Hit By Train, Local TV, Pedestrian

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida’s new high-speed train has led to another fatality.

Authorities say a man has been hit and killed by a high speed train in southern Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department announced on Twitter that a pedestrian was hit Sunday by a northbound Brightline train about 100 feet south of a crossing.

He died at the scene, police said.

Police were asking witnesses to call them with information.

This is the fourth person the train has struck and killed since service began between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach earlier this year. Three others were hit and survived.

Train officials said last month that they’ve stepped up safety measures, warning people that this train travels faster than other trains that pass through the area.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch