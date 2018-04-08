SWEETWATER (CBS4 MIAMI) — Sweetwater police have lifted a lockdown at the Dolphin Mall, after multiple reports of gunfire.

Panicked shoppers ran to the nearest exits around 9 p.m. Saturday. Others were stuck inside stores and restaurants for up to an hour, while police investigated.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz confirmed no shots were actually fired. He said “It brings the worst possible thing to your mind, and I all you wanna make sure is whatever you can do to help. But the most important thing is information and that people understand that that wasn’t the case, and everybody’s pretty much safe.”

Police say the incident was a fight and at least one person is in custody. Normal mall operations will resume Sunday.