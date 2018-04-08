Filed Under:Bill Nelson, Donald Trump, Florida, Orlando, Politics, Republican, Rick Scott, Senate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The ladder of a political career can be a long and winding one.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to announce his bid for U.S. Senate in Orlando.

Scott has already said he will make a “big announcement” on Monday about his political future. The governor is scheduled to make that announcement at an Orlando construction company. The Republican has also scheduled a press conference later in the day in Fort Myers.

Scott, who is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits, has been mulling a run against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson for more than a year.

The 65-year-old governor has been ramping up his criticism of the three-term incumbent in the last few months. The two men have clashed recently over what to do about gun violence.

President Donald Trump has already publicly encouraged Scott to run.

Nelson is Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch