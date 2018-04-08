Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – A unique mural honoring the students killed in the Parkland shooting is now in Los Angeles.

The artwork is on display at the Standard Hotel on Flower Street, off 6th Street.

The anger is there.

Manuel Oliver’s son Joaquin was one of 17 murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Joaquin was not only my son but also my best friend,” Oliver said.

Manuel is honoring his son with this mural, in his honor.

“Joaquin, he is still out there with a loud voice fighting for his rights,” said Oliver. “Now he is not marching for his life, he is marching for your life. So please stay strong.”

He also worked on unique murals in Miami and New York.

The message in Los Angeles: We demand to stop the B.S.

“He was a very loud kid so he is demanding me to show what he is demanding,” Oliver explained.

Watching him create this latest piece of art brought tears to the eyes of many in a group of on-lookers.

“It hits on many levels,” said schoolteacher Yvette Davies. “As a mother, a teacher.”

A handful of Stoneman Douglas alums living in Los Angeles were there.

“I still feel very attached, especially when something like this happens in your own backyard,” said Dan Kalisher, MSD Class of ’05.

This brought Manual Arte High School Student Kimberly Chavez to tears.

“Me personally, I lost 2 brothers to murder,” Chavez said. “One to gun violence, so I can relate to what his father and mother are going thru.”

One specific part of the mural that means so much to dad, Manuel.

It captures the memory of the last time he saw Joaquin, when he dropped his son off at Stoneman Douglas High that morning; February 14th.

It shows Joaquin staring at his phone. In his other hand, Valentine’s Day flowers for his girlfriend Victoria, or Torey as he called her.

“To me, really, it’s still unbelievable,” said Patricia Oliver, Joaquin’s mother. “I can’t understand that I am here for this reason.”