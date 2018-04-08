By Jim DeFede
Roger Stone, the South Florida political hit-man and long-time advisor to President Trump is back on the national news scene.

Again, his name has come up in the Robert Mueller Investigation as the link between the Trump Campaign and Wikileaks.

Stone, who lives in South Florida, joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede for this edition of Facing South Florida to discuss the allegations.

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Parts two and three of the interview can be seen below.

 

DeFede with Roger Stone: Part II

 

DeFede with Roger Stone: Part III

