MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One adorable South Florida family is happy to be home after a scare in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Fire rescue workers received a call that a family of ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

This happened at the 7300 blocks of Southwest 105th Place.

When crews arrived, they pulled the ducklings right out.

They were all assessed for injuries and cleared.

Soon after, the ducklings were reunited with their mother.