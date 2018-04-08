Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Francis Suarez, Liberty City, Local TV, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have been killed after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A total of four people were shot in an incident that took place on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Northwest 13th Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street.

According to police, one of the two people killed in the shooting was a minor.

Police are not identifying either victim.

CBS4 spoke to the aunt of one of the victims, who identified him as Ricky Dixon, a high school senior at Miami Northwestern.

She says Dixon did not live in the neighborhood but was there visiting friends at the time of the shooting.  He had just turned 18 about a month ago, she said.

Also on the scene was City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

At this time police have no description of a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Police are also unsure whether the shooting was a drive-by.

The investigation is ongoing.

