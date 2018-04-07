Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) — This week’s Taste of the Town Digital Bite takes us to King’s Dining and Entertainment in Doral.

There are 11 nationwide but the location in Doral is the first one in South Florida.

King’s is known for its fun chef-driven menu as well as it’s many games. Guests can play pool, Jenga, shuffleboard, air hockey and there’s bowling too.

There is also a Karaoke room, a rum bar with 40 kids of rums, and foosball. Desserts are a big part of the fun as well.

Chef Pablo Roque makes his delicious Oreo Milkshake for CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo in this edition of our exclusive digital bite.

Here’s the recipe so you can try it out at home:

Ingredients:

(6) 2 oz. scoops, Vanilla Ice Cream

2 o.z. Chocolate Sauce

3 Tbsp. Crushed Oreos

(1) Oreo

(1) Oreo Truffle

3 oz. Whipped Cream

1/4 cup of milk

Prep Milkshake Plate & Glass

Step #1: Drizzle 1 oz. of chocolate sauce onto a small square plate in a line pattern

Step #2: Pipe 1 oz. of buttercream frosting in the middle of the small square plate

Step #3: Pipe 2 oz. of buttercream frosting along the rim of the chilled large mason jar

Step #4: Roll frosting part of the glass in crushed Oreo pieces, covering the frosting, and place mason jar on top of the 1 oz. of buttercream frosting in the middle of the plate

Milkshake Procedure

Step #1: Drizzle 1 oz. of chocolate sauce in a chilled goblet glass to coat the glass

Step #2: Using a metal tin cup, add 6 (ea.) 2 oz. scoops of vanilla ice cream and ¼ cup of milk and mix ingredients together in using milkshake blender until creamy

Step #3: Pour entire shake in chilled mason jar

Step #4: Garnish milkshake with 3 oz. of whipped cream. *Make sure to start on the edge of the glass and build up

Step #5: Garnish with 1 Oreo truffle and 1 giant skewered Oreo. Garnish sundae and plate with 2 Tbsp. of crushed Oreo pieces.

Step #6: ENJOY!