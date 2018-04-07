PEMBROKE PINES (CBS4 MIAMI)– Congresswoman Debbie Wassermann Schultz held a two-hour town hall meeting on gun violence and school security Saturday afternoon in Pembroke Pines.

More than 300 people showed up to the event including students, parents and concerned citizens who want stricter gun laws.

Wasserman Schultz said, “We let too many people who shouldn’t be able to get a gun get them with no questions asked. That’s the bottom line.”

In the crowd was Debbie Hixon. Her husband Chris, an athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was shot and killed during the massacre on February 14th.

She was there asking for stricter gun laws as well. Hixon said, “Many people will argue that regulating guns will be infringing on their second amendment rights, but I argue having these weapons available to the general public infringes on humans rights to life.”

Outside the event, gun supporters made their presence known with signs reading ‘#NRA.’

One parent said she believes the kids re getting brainwashed because the community would be worse off without any guns.

“You just go over there to Venezuela for one day, you’re gonna see what life is all about. They don’t understand what life is all about..believe me you, will not be protesting outside take the guns away from us,” Marian Feraru said.