MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues to show interest in Roger Stone, Stone sits down with CBS4’s DeFede to discuss the Russian collusion investigation.

One of the issues they discussed was whether Roger Stone’s braggadocios nature landed him in Mueller’s sites or was he actually the conduit for information between the Trump Campaign and WikiLeaks?

You can watch that clip here:

Stone also accused DeFede of playing gotcha with him when Jim pointed out a letter he sent to the US Sen. Judiciary Committee offered a non-denial denial about allegations he discussed James Comey’s firing with President Trump.

You watch that clip here:

There's also a longer preview of this intriguing conversation between Stone and DeFede in the video player located at the top of this page