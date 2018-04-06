Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Miami Dade police are investigating a double homicide in Homestead that sources say saw a son accidentally shoot and kill his mother while trying to protect her from her boyfriend.

Police were called to 220 NE 12th Avenue about 7:00 a.m. Friday. At a house in the gated modular home community, they found a man and a woman fatally shot.

The woman has been identified as Deborah Ramos-Arce, 35, and the boyfriend is David Fluitt, 32.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta tells CBS4 that preliminary information is Fluitt and his girlfriend, Ramos-Arce, were in a physical altercation, when her 19-year-old son attempted to shoot him. Somehow the mother came to be in the line of fire and was shot fatally. The adult son then shot and killed the boyfriend, according to the police spokesperson.

The 19-year-old shooter, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident.

He, and his 17-year-old sister, who was in the house, are being questioned by police at Miami-Dade’s Homicide office in Doral.

According to Zabaleta, there were a total of 8 people in the home, the two victims, the 19-year-old suspect, the 17-year-old sister and 4 other children.

Two of the kids, ages 5 and 1, belong to Fluitt and Ramos-Arce. Two other kids are Fluitt’s from a previous relationship.

A backyard neighbor said she heard as many as seven gunshots ring out about 7 a.m.

“I knew something was seriously wrong,” the neighbor said.