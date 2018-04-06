Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The father of an eight-year-old boy who was arrested after he put a loaded gun in his son’s backpack was released from jail early Friday morning.

Ramon Nuiry, 53, was arrested Thursday after he went to his son’s school, Kendale Elementary, to retrieve it.

According to his arrest report, when Nuiry he realized he had left the gun in the backpack he went to the school and asked the office staff to have his son come to the main office with his book bag.

A parent inside the office witnessed Nuriy remove the gun from his child’s book bag and place it inside a bag he brought with him, according to the arrest report.

That parent immediately told school administrators, who then notified police. Nuiry was arrested without incident when he returned to the school at dismissal time.

Police recovered a loaded handgun inside Nuiry’s vehicle, which he later confirmed to authorities was the same gun that was left inside his son’s book bag.

Late Thursday night, John Schuster with Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

“The actions of this irresponsible parent who would risk the safety and security of children and others by storing a weapon in his child’s bookbag are abhorrent and reckless. It is extremely fortunate that this incident was handled quickly and safely, without any disruption to the school day.”