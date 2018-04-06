Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police substation has been evacuated after a car plowed into the building.

The car plowed into a rear utility room of the station at 1000 NW 62nd Street.

Due to a suspicious package and a firearm found in the vehicle, the station was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Due to a suspicious package and a firearm found in the vehicle that crashed into our NDSS, Bomb Squad has arrived and is actively investigating. NDSS is evacuated. Media staging area is at the NW corner of NW 11 Ave and 62 Street. pic.twitter.com/tzY2DOxjW9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 6, 2018

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.