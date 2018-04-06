Filed Under:Car Into Building, Local TV, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police substation has been evacuated after a car plowed into the building.

The car plowed into a rear utility room of the station at 1000 NW 62nd Street.

Due to a suspicious package and a firearm found in the vehicle, the station was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in to investigate.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.

