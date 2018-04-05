Filed Under:Good News, Local TV, Zebra, Zoo Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Have you ever seen a zebra get a pedicure?

1 Apollo The Zebra Gets A Pedicure At Zoo MiamiWell here ya go!

Zebra at Zoo Miami gets a pedicure. (Zoo Miami/Ron Magill)“Apollo,” a 15-year-old male Plains Zebra was immobilized this morning to have his hooves trimmed and cleaned as part of a preventative medicine program at Zoo Miami.

Farrier Jorge Ocampo generously donated his time to perform the hoof treatments while Zoo Miami’s veterinary team did a general health exam taking advantage of the time that Apollo was immobilized.

PIX: APOLLO THE ZEBRA GETS A PEDICURE AT ZOO MIAMI

As members of the equine family, zebras have hoof structures that are very similar to domestic horses.  At Zoo Miami, they do not have to run from predators and tend to be on fairly even terrain, unlike what they would encounter in the wild.  Because of this, their hooves can sometimes become overgrown and need to be trimmed.  According to Mr. Ocampo, Apollo’s hooves were in excellent condition and he only needed some minor work.

Plains zebras are the most common species of zebras and are found throughout the plains and savannahs of Sub-Saharan East Africa and Southern Africa.

