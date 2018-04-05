Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When most couples recite that they will take their mate “in sickness and in health” in their wedding vows it’s just a time-honored tradition.

For Abel and Gabriela Valdes it was a life-changing reality.

The couple began dating when they were 17 and married in 2004. Things were going along great for the couple until Abel was diagnosed with chronic renal failure, known as chronic kidney disease (CKD) a condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function over time and retention of fluid. At the same time, Gabriela was pregnant with their third son.

In 2016, Abel began dialysis and placed on the national kidney transplant waiting list.

But his health continued to deteriorate. In October 2017, he had open heart surgery due to the strain that dialysis had on his body.

The family was referred to physicians at Miami Transplant Institute (MTI), a unique affiliation between Jackson Health System and UHealth – the University of Miami Health System at Jackson Memorial Medical Center. There they learned about the Living Donor Kidney Program.

“It is the heart and soul of the kidney program because it generates the best results,” said UHealth’s Dr. Giselle Guerra who spearheaded the program. “The patients do not have to linger on a waiting list; and it shortens the amount of time a patient needs to be on dialysis because they can be transplanted at any point with a living donor.”

Gabriela was shocked to learn she may be a potential match even though she’s not a blood relative.

“I didn’t think it was an option for me to be a donor,” she recalled. “I didn’t think I could do it especially when I was not related to him.”

Turns out she was a “perfect match” but Abel had concerns.

“I really didn’t want her to do it because I was scared for her,” said Abel. “But I am thankful to her that I would have the opportunity to watch my kids grow up and continue our family adventures.”

The couple underwent the life-saving surgery on March 20th. They now look forward to targeting their bucket list of travel destinations: the Grand Canyon and New York City.

April is “National Donate Life Month.”

Jackson Health System contributed to this report.